Twitter debates Uncle Waffles flogging her underwear during DJ sets

Lately, it feels like a week can't go by without Uncle Waffles appearing on the local trends’ list. Last week, the timeline debated whether the young DJ was really talented at her job or whether she was benefiting from "pretty privilege".

YouTube troll Slik Talk seems to think it's the latter but who cares. This week, Tweeps have turned their attention to her dress sense. Many have taken to the social media app to question why the DJ seems to have a proclivity for wearing revealing underwear while performing.

"Uncle waffles I love her so much but is this appropriate way to dress as a DJ?" Uncle waffles I love her so much ❤️ but is this appropriate way to dress as a DJ? pic.twitter.com/xRkwPGufev — Monna Wa Mosotho ✊ (@Ditabe_) December 7, 2021 "Love Uncle Waffles I am not sure about her g-string game though." Love Uncle Waffles ❤️ I am not sure about her g-string game though. pic.twitter.com/aybv0b3K5u — TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) December 6, 2021 "I zoom Uncle Waffles g-string pictures till I can see the empty space in her head where her morals should be."

I zoom Uncle Waffles g-string pictures till I can see the empty space in her head where her morals should be. pic.twitter.com/FgjvLTTvMA — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) December 8, 2021 Some Tweeps weren't having it though. For instance, @FineCorleone offered a different perspective. "rappers will have their pants sagging to their ankles but uncle waffles must be discussed every single day, how boring." rappers will have their pants sagging to their ankles but uncle waffles must be discussed every single day, how boring. — 🥷🏽 (@finecorleone) December 8, 2021 Media personality, Mihlali Ndamase also chimed in: "South African men wanting to police Uncle Waffle’s dress code is so tired."