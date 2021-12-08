Twitter debates Uncle Waffles flogging her underwear during DJ sets
Lately, it feels like a week can't go by without Uncle Waffles appearing on the local trends’ list.
Last week, the timeline debated whether the young DJ was really talented at her job or whether she was benefiting from "pretty privilege".
YouTube troll Slik Talk seems to think it's the latter but who cares.
This week, Tweeps have turned their attention to her dress sense.
Many have taken to the social media app to question why the DJ seems to have a proclivity for wearing revealing underwear while performing.
"Uncle waffles I love her so much but is this appropriate way to dress as a DJ?"
"Love Uncle Waffles I am not sure about her g-string game though."
"I zoom Uncle Waffles g-string pictures till I can see the empty space in her head where her morals should be."
Some Tweeps weren't having it though. For instance, @FineCorleone offered a different perspective.
"rappers will have their pants sagging to their ankles but uncle waffles must be discussed every single day, how boring."
Media personality, Mihlali Ndamase also chimed in: "South African men wanting to police Uncle Waffle’s dress code is so tired."
Despite the occasional criticism, Uncle Waffles has been on an impressive run DJing at several gigs every weekend for the past few months all across the country.
Just last month, she completed a continental tour that saw her perform in Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya and Namibia.
She's currently out in Durban preparing for a host of shows over the coming days. There's little doubt she'll continue to unapologetically perform wearing her standard attire, and we're here for it.