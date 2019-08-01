Bra-less Redi Tlhabi on holiday in Venice. (Picture: Twitter)

Ladies, what's the first thing you do when you get home? Take off your bra, right? I’m sure that many women out there would agree that a bra is like a torture device disguised as a sexy undergarment.

A device designed to keep our breasts and nipples covered and in place. To create a cleavage if you don’t have one. In fact, show them off. And, to prevent them from hanging freely.

Most women endure the pain to be visually appealing. Yet, given the option not to not wear one, we would gladly all choose. When a woman does decide to go bra-less, it inevitably raises eyebrows.

Talk show host Redi Tlhabi recently posted a picture of herself in Venice wearing a figure-hugging printed dress and clearly not wearing a bra.

In her Twitter post she mentions that her friend Moipone Malefane literally threw the dress at her.

Outing my friend, Moipone Malefane. She literally threw this dress at me during lunch last month. "Nka! I got this for you. It is your kind of dress." To be known and loved so thoroughly! JOY! pic.twitter.com/isKkHDVGUM — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 31, 2019

Even though most people responded to her picture commenting on how stunning her dress was, there were those who had negative comments about the fact that she wasn't wearing a bra.

lovely!!, just get a better bra please??! you must pull ure boobs up more💋 — Maggie by the [email protected] (@ByMaggie) July 31, 2019

Only thing missing is Bra for your Boobs — Zagrand (@janemadlala) July 31, 2019

Tlhabi was not going to let the haters get her down and in responses saying that she never wears a bra.

You can! You really can! I'm braless 80% of the time. I only put it on when I absolutely cannot avoid it. Oh and I DEFINITELY don't pack any bras when I go on holiday.😂😂😂 https://t.co/34hw9GAs2t — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 31, 2019

Another one.2 so far😂. I don't wear bras dear. So expensive and uncomfortable. And in Venice's heat, deadly. Besides, such a waste of time because my husband constantly rips them off....you know what THAT feels like right? 😋 https://t.co/3U3yVZanq0 — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 31, 2019

Nope, I don't wear a bra. Ever. Cover your eyes if it offends. My body, my rules.you understand that right? https://t.co/o1chYRUgjK — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 31, 2019

Turns out there are many women out there who support her choice to go bra-less and weren't keeping quiet about it.

I have yet to see someone born with a bra 🙃 Thought bras were just accessories (ie a matter of choice)- am I to be re-educated? — Lucinda Jordaan (@lucinup) August 1, 2019

Who cares about the bra? not all of us like that stupid piece of uncomfortable cloth. You look stunning.....braless. — Sharlpro (@sharleneProber1) August 1, 2019

Totally agree. Also don't wear bras. They're instruments of torture. — Rebecca Pointer (@Rebecca_mep) August 1, 2019

Ain’t nobody got time for bras — Kallen (@kallenwentzel) August 1, 2019



