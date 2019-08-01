Bra-less Redi Tlhabi on holiday in Venice. (Picture: Twitter)

Ladies, what's the first thing you do when you get home? Take off your bra, right?

I’m sure that many women out there would agree that a bra is like a torture device disguised as a sexy undergarment. 

A device designed to keep our breasts and nipples covered and in place. To create a cleavage if you don’t have one. In fact, show them off. And, to prevent them from hanging freely. 

Most women endure the pain to be visually appealing. Yet, given the option not to not wear one, we would gladly all choose. When a woman does decide to go bra-less, it inevitably raises eyebrows. 

Talk show host Redi Tlhabi recently posted a picture of herself in Venice wearing a figure-hugging printed dress and clearly not wearing a bra.

In her Twitter post she mentions that her friend Moipone Malefane literally threw the dress at her. 

Even though most people responded to her picture commenting on how stunning her dress was, there were those who had negative comments about the fact that she wasn't wearing a bra. 

Tlhabi was not going to let the haters get her down and in responses saying that she never wears a bra. 

Turns out there are many women out there who support her choice to go bra-less and weren't keeping quiet about it.