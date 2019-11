Twitter weighs in on Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's national costume









Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's national costume. Picture: Instagram Last week Friday Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi unveiled the national costume she will be wearing during the Miss Universe pageant in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 5. Designed by costume designer Lloyd Kandlin from The Costume Department in Cape Town, the costume named "Waves of Love" features more than 2 000 ribbons of love notes written on recycled fabric.

The ribbons each contain love letters written by South African men as part of her gender-based violence and #HeForShe campaign.

They have been sown together on the shape of the SA flag that appears to be draped around her on a steel structure. The costume is topped with a golden crown and beads hanging from the edge of the design which glimmers as she moves.

As with national costumes on the past, it's no surprise that there have been mixed responses to Tunzi's costume design.

Mzanzi took to Twitter to air their views on the colourful costume.

There are the ones who flat out hated it...

Miss SA's costume is just ugly though. — V. (@ilSfarzo) November 23, 2019

Whoever keeps getting that tender to dress Miss SA for National costume should be fired. — Sunshine (@Naledi__S) November 23, 2019

Miss SA’s costume is so tragic 😭 — Blue Moon Diamond (@Rea_Walker) November 23, 2019

They took the achingly gorgeous Miss SA, dipped her in adhesive...dumped the contents of a bin over her and called it a "National Costume" 💔 — Njabulo Nene (@NjabuloSeh) November 22, 2019

SA's Miss Universe costumes have always been a mess tho. I don't know why y'all expected miracles to happen this year. pic.twitter.com/qyMoMgJll4 — Simply Jamal 🏳️‍🌈 (@JamalDeanG) November 22, 2019

While there was those who had a heart and saw some good in it....

Ppl dragging Miss SA's national costume clearly are not familiar with #MissUniverse pageant. #MissSA dress is the best i have seen so far. https://t.co/Jlz3fPmlCm — Gift (@Gift36402133) November 22, 2019

Do you guys REALLY hate Miss SA’s national costume or you just expected a better costume for Zozi ‘cause we like her so much!?



I’ve seen our national costumes from the previous years and I can tell you now, this is not the worst! — Mvelo Mashala (@MashalaMvelo) November 22, 2019

Then there are the die-hard fans who loved the costume as much as Miss SA herself.

Miss SA national costume for #MissUniverse2019 is everything. 👌🏾😍😍😍😍😍



Umuhle maan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BQJj9BQWup — IG:Bossb_n 🇿🇦 (@Bossb_n) November 22, 2019

Well I think miss SA costume looks dope. Guess I'm the only one — Mang'z (@JeffreyLeMangs) November 22, 2019

Miss SA is showcasing South Africa to the WORLD not to only South Africans!

Let's think global. I love this costume and I am sure the world will love it too🥰👌#MissUniverse2019 #JacobZuma #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/bUjsLBBjM1 — The Ntsikelelo Kuntumi (@TKuntumi) November 22, 2019

I love the costume.

Miss SA looks awesome and makes a statement

This is a gr8 constume for Miss Uni — ChesterQha (@ChesterQha_) November 22, 2019