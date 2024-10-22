Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards announce this year’s judging panel

Sustainable fashion is finally getting all the recognition it deserves, thanks to organisations like the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards, which play a huge role in honouring designers and other creatives in the industry. Esethu Cenga is one of the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards judges. Picture: Supplied. Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards amplify the voices taking ownership of sustainable practices, social impact and positive transformation in fashion, textiles, design and retail.

Mimma Viglezio is one of the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards judges. Picture: Supplied. “The jury is carefully selected to ensure different perspectives and expertise. We currently have an academic, a circularity expert and an international fashion consultant, as well as Africa’s leading fashion voice, along with a fashion editor and an international fashion retailer. “Collectively, they bring their experience, intellect and supportive hearts into this process,” said Twyg founder Jackie May. Nigeria’s Omoyemi Akerele is one of the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards judges. Picture: Supplied. This year’s judging panel consists of global industry experts, including Rewoven CEO and founder, Esethu Cenga; Swiss-born creative consultant, editor and broadcaster, Mimma Viglezio; Industrie Africa founder Nisha Kanabar; Omoyemi Akerele of Lagos Fashion Week and Style House Files; academic, entrepreneur and thought leader, Dr Sipho Mbatha, and fashion director, Sharon Armstrong.