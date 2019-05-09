American super model Tyra Banks took time from the modeling retirement to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated once again.





Sharing with her Instagram fans, Banks posted a picture of the cover of the magazine where she's wearing a yellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with the caption "This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything. #BanX is here to tell you that you ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says! Drop mic now!" (sic).





Be prepared to see more of Tyra Bank on the modeling scenes because she's back with a #BanX!

The 45-year-old model who is an advocate for body positivity was the first black model to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1997 and over two decades later, she's back on the cover, looking even better than before.