UK Vogue gets serious for their September issue
Misan Harriman hopes to encourage employers to cast the recruitment net more widely with his Vogue cover portrait of influential Black activists in place of the usual pouting stars.
Footballer Marcus Rashford, who helped force a UK government U-turn on children's meal vouchers, and Adwoa Aboah, a model and mental health campaigner are featured with the banner "Activism Now, The Faces of Hope" on the front of the fashion bible.
Introducing the first global #VogueHope issue, @BritishVogue’s September 2020 issue, featuring a special fold-out cover starring 20 inspirational activists dedicated to making a change. ⠀ ⠀ First up: model and activist @AdwoaAboah, who has used her visibility to change perceptions around mental health, most notably through her platform @GurlsTalk; and international footballer and child poverty campaigner @MarcusRashford, who recently lobbied for the UK government to fund free school meals for vulnerable children. From individuals committed to tackling systemic racism and disability discrimination to domestic abuse, gender inequality and the climate crisis, @AfuaHirsch meets activists making a difference the world over. Swipe up to see the full cover and portfolio from the latest issue of #BritishVogue — on newsstands and available for digital download on 7 August. ⠀ ⠀ Featuring:⠀ @MarcusRashford⠀ @AdwoaAboah⠀ ⠀ Second cover, from top left:⠀ @Meenals_World⠀ @TamikaDMallory⠀ @RizAhmed⠀ @JanetMock⠀ Professor Angela Davis⠀ Jane Elliott⠀ Alice Wong @Disability_Visibility⠀ @IJesseWilliams⠀ @JoanSmalls⠀ ⠀ Third cover, from top left:⠀ @ReniEddoLodge⠀ Yvette Williams @OfficialJ4G⠀ @IAmPatrickHutchinson⠀ @OsopePatrisse⠀ @ClaraAmfo⠀ @BerniceAKing⠀ @JanayaTheFuture⠀ @FDwyer1980⠀ Brittany Packnett Cunningham @MsPackyetti⠀ ⠀ #MarcusRashford wearing @R13, @AColdWall & @Churchs and #AdwoaAboah wearing @Fenty, @Martine_Rose, @LockHatters, @Osoi_Official & @SLJLondon, photographed by @MisanHarriman and styled by @ItsDWallace, with hair by @EarlSimms2 and makeup by @CeliaBurtonMakeUp. With additional cover photography by @PhilipDanielDucasse, @KingTexas, @ChriseanRose, @EddieH__ and @KidNoble.
For Harriman, the first Black male photographer to shoot a UK Vogue cover, the picture is "really of this moment", reflecting a summer of protest for social justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
It was Harriman's pictures of London's Black Lives Matter movements that brought him to the attention of UK Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, himself the first Black person to lead the magazine.
Vogue needed to change in the wake of the protests and the coronavirus pandemic, Enninful told the BBC, and that is what led to Harriman's cover for the September issue.
"You couldn't just sell, you know, beautiful clothes and shoes when the world was going through such a crisis," the editor said.
Leafing through the magazine in his garden, Harriman said he felt cover stars Rashford and Aboah represented both hope and empathy and reflected on his own achievement.
“If I didn’t put myself out there and say, ‘This is not OK and it needs to change,’ I would have failed my 10-year-old self.” @MarcusRashford is the 22-year-old @ManchesterUnited and @England footballer, who stood up against both racism and child poverty, helping to raise millions to feed vulnerable children while schools were closed with food waste charity @FareShareUK — forcing a U-turn from the UK government on the provision of free school meals throughout the summer holidays. “I’m by no means a politician but I had a voice and a platform that could be used to at least ask the questions,” Rashford told @AfuaHirsch. See @britishvogue’s portfolio of global voices for change in the September 2020 issue of #VogueHope — on newsstands and available for digital download on 7 August. #MarcusRashford photographed by @RonTimehin and styled by @ItsDWallace, with hair by @EarlSimms2.
He is the first Black man ever to shoot a Vogue cover after Nadine Ijewere became the first Black photographer to shoot a cover when she did the January 2019 issue.
"If you’re looking for a talent in a non-diverse place then it doesn’t matter because you’ll never see the talent," he said in an interview.
"So I think you have to cast the net wide. I’m not the only black photographer - there are thousands, hundreds of thousands, of amazing black photographers out there."
The September issue traditionally sells more copies as fashions shift from summer to winter. Last year it was guest-edited by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and featured influential women on the front.