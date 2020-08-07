UK Vogue gets serious for their September issue

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

"You couldn't just sell, you know, beautiful clothes and shoes when the world was going through such a crisis," the editor said.

Leafing through the magazine in his garden, Harriman said he felt cover stars Rashford and Aboah represented both hope and empathy and reflected on his own achievement.

He is the first Black man ever to shoot a Vogue cover after Nadine Ijewere became the first Black photographer to shoot a cover when she did the January 2019 issue.

"If you’re looking for a talent in a non-diverse place then it doesn’t matter because you’ll never see the talent," he said in an interview.

"So I think you have to cast the net wide. I’m not the only black photographer - there are thousands, hundreds of thousands, of amazing black photographers out there."

The September issue traditionally sells more copies as fashions shift from summer to winter. Last year it was guest-edited by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and featured influential women on the front.