Uma Thurman didn't want to wear her iconic yellow tracksuit in ’Kill Bill’

Uma Thurman didn't want to wear her iconic skin-tight yellow tracksuit in 'Kill Bill'. The 51-year-old actress starred as assassin The Bride in Quentin Tarantino's 2003 flick, and the Hollywood star has revealed the costume team did "a lot of brilliant work" to hide her belly, as she had not long given birth to her son Levon Roan, now 20, and admits the idea of wearing the figure-hugging outfit made her anxious.

She told 'The Graham Norton Show': “I really didn’t want to wear the yellow tracksuit. I had just had my son and anyone that has just had a baby is not going to want to wear a skin-tight onesie, they would have a lot of anxiety. So, there was a lot of training, a lot of work, and a lot of brilliant costume work to recreate the look of Bruce Lee while covering my belly!” Uma - who also has Maya, 23, with her ex-husband, Ethan Hawke, and nine-year-old Luna with ex-partner Arpad Busson - is said to have thought she looked like a "banana Popsicle" in the tracksuit. Tarantino previously said: "Uma hated the yellow tracksuit. Hated it. Didn't get it. Thought she looked like a Popsicle - a banana Popsicle.

"She was just not into it. She had no idea who Bruce Lee, practically. I finally had to show her 'Game of Death'. "She sorta kind of got it.

"Now, since then it's become this totally iconic thing. And she probably doesn't even remember it, But she was like, 'You're trying to make me look like a clown!'" Meanwhile, Uma previously suggested a third film in the blockbuster martial arts franchise wasn't likely. The 'Pulp Fiction' star also starred in the following year's sequel 'Kill Bill: Volume 2', but she doesn't believe the legendary filmmaker will want to revisit the story.

When asked about the chances of a third 'Kill Bill' film in 2020, she said: "I don't think so. I think it's already been made and been played and it's done in Quentin's mind... He's onto the next thing." However, Tarantino has often hinted at making another movie and previously revealed that he and Uma had discussed the potential project. Speaking the year before, the 58-year-old filmmaker said: "Me and Uma have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth. I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third 'Kill Bill'."

Vivica A. Fox, who played Vernita Green in the first film, previously suggested that Tarantino should cast Zendaya as her daughter Nikki Bell – who witnessed her character's murder by The Bride in the first movie - and the 'Euphoria' star was flattered. The 25-year-old actress later said: "I saw that! I was quite honoured that she would say that. "Obviously she's incredible and I'm very flattered that she would like of me.