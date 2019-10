Unconventional festival style reigns supreme at Rocking The Daisies









Festival attendees at Rocking The Daisies. Picture: Jamal Grootboom Fashionistas and Fashionistos were out in full force at Rocking The Daisies 2019 at Cloof Wine Estate in Darling.

When it comes to festival style, one expects a see of flower crowns, crop tops and denim shorts.

This year saw many festival-goers donning stylish looks from head to toe including local designers such as Rich Mnisi and luxury brand such as Gucci.





Lelo Whatsgood. Picture: Jamal Grootboom

Gone are the days of ordinary festival wear, now attendees are dressed to impress and make an Instagram worthy look.

Festival attendees at Rocking The Daisies. Picture: Jamal Grootboom

Red seems the be the colour for Daisies with many wearing the attention-grabbing colour.





Festival attendees at Rocking The Daisies. Picture: Jamal Grootboom

While this is only the first day of the festival, the attendees came with looks that would give anyone FOMO. While most of men at the festival still refrain from anything truly fashion-worthy, they have embraced floral and striped shirts and tees, and moved away from solid boring colours.

Sibongile Mafu at Rocking The Daisies. Picture: Jamal Grootboom