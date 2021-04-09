Upcoming designers encouraged to focus on sustainable fashion

IT’S no secret that the fashion industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there has been a few upsides in terms of the focus. For example, since the start of the pandemic, it’s been a challenge to import clothing and textiles from other parts of the world. This provided the perfect opportunity to grow the local industry. Those in the industry led by example and groomed up-and-coming designers on championing the “local is lekker” mindset. Lecturers at design schools also adjusted their curriculum to teach students about the importance of sustainability and how to move to e-commerce. Maryne Steenekamp, the head of Stadio School of Fashion (SOF), formerly Lisof, said it started with supporting local.

“The local fashion industry has indeed taken a knock. However, we can emerge stronger if we continue to embrace the ‘local is lekker’ ideology, especially when it comes to our supply chain, alongside consideration for the environment,” she said.

Up and coming designers should be introduced to slow fashion instead of mass production.

“As educators, we also have the responsibility to teach our students to be ethical and to embrace ‘slow’ fashion, which results in fewer products being created which are of higher quality. We have embedded sustainability in our curriculum to ensure that students are aware that they are part of an ecosystem. We train students in textile manufacturing and in the production side of it to ensure that all fashion practices are sustainable.”

More designers are getting into the rhythm with sustainable fashion. For example, Craig Jacobs of Fundudzi, who has been making sustainable clothes since the inception of his brand in 2004, makes exclusive garments. Instead of creating 50 garments that are the same, he creates one piece upon request.