Urban Zulu honours late music icon Busi Mhlongo with a capsule collection

South African fashion brand Urban Zulu has launched a capsule collection to honour the late music icon Busi Mhlongo. On October 28, which would’ve been Mhlongo’s 75th birthday anniversary, the fashion brand released the collection.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some of the main pieces include the Seren Busi dress, Kimono with Mhlongo’s face at the back and black and white tracksuits. The collection was inspired by the impact the “Izizwe” hitmaker had on the brand. Founder of the brand, Papi Kaluw, says Mhlongo was the inspiration behind the brand name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Zulu SA (@urbanzulusa) “The late songstress was born in 1947, and this year, she would’ve been 75 years old. We saw it befitting to create a collection to celebrate her majestic and timeless legacy on the day she graced the Earth because she had a profound impact on the foundation of the brand Urban. “Zulu as it is named after her album ‘Urban Zulu’. The title is a reference to her fluid and urbane artistic persona,” says Mhlongo. It is not the first time the brand honours Mhlongo. In October 2020, Urban Zulu released a summer collection inspired by the Inanda-born singer.

Story continues below Advertisement

That collection featured singer Bongeziwe Mabandla and actress Mandisa Nduna, who starred as the top models. The brand has also partnered with the Soweto Theatre to host the Busi Mhlongo Music Festival. The festival, which will include insightful urban-cultured conversations as well as music celebrations will feature Mhlongo’s long-time friend and bandmate Madala Kunene, and the cultural enthusiast and composer, Mbuso Khoza, to name but a few.