Valentine’s Day last-minute outfit ideas

Get your ducks in a row as this is the last weekend to prepare for Valentine’s Day. If you’re planning on surprising your significant other, may sure you look the part. Whether going out on a date or staying indoors, you have to look good for the special occasion.

And just because it’s Valentine’s doesn’t mean you should wear red and white, that’s outdated. You can throw in a bit of red here and there, but be creative about it. For him Whether you’re having a formal or casual dinner, wear sneakers. Wearing formal shoes is no longer trendy. You should look dapper while keeping it minimal. Pair your sneakers with slim-fit pants and a nice long-sleeved shirt.

Don't forget to put on your favourite cologne and a watch so that your date can see you're not there to waste their time. Most importantly, get a sleek cut and make sure you shave or trim your beard.

For her If you’re a heels type of girl, wear a red or black dress with your favourite pair of pointed heels that will match the dress. Carry a cute clutch for your lipstick and other essentials. If you’re a flats kinda girl, wear sneakers and a satin dress and leave your hair loose.