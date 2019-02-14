Beautiful, thick women. Picture: Twitter.
They say size doesn't matter or does it? In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we give a nod to plus size women who celebrate body positivity every day.

These are women who aren’t afraid to show a bit of skin in spite of the heavy criticism that they usually endure on social media.

So, if you’re looking for a sexy little number to spice things up this Valentine’s Day, check out some of these influencers and social media models, showcasing their bodies, no matter what their body size.

View this post on Instagram

thick thigh energy 🕷

A post shared by [email protected] (@thickleeyonce) on