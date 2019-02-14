Beautiful, thick women. Picture: Twitter.

They say size doesn't matter or does it? In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we give a nod to plus size women who celebrate body positivity every day.



These are women who aren’t afraid to show a bit of skin in spite of the heavy criticism that they usually endure on social media.





So, if you’re looking for a sexy little number to spice things up this Valentine’s Day, check out some of these influencers and social media models, showcasing their bodies, no matter what their body size.

















We went all out to continue to show women that sexy has no size, if its there in your size wear it ❤️ We all deserve to look & feel sexy.



Happy Month of love, from us to you & yours 😍😘 pic.twitter.com/gzGgio81RQ — Sdudla Chronicles (@SdudlaChronicle) February 13, 2019

Oh you want some of this? pic.twitter.com/qROcwk1Z1f — SIMEKAHLE MTHETHWA (@Simekahle_M) February 11, 2019







