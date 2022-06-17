Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli Pink has taken over the red carpet

Every year there’s a colour that dominates the fashion scene, that floods the runways and takes over the red carpet. This year that colour is unmistakably pink.

While this isn’t groundbreaking, since pink has been having the longest moment, the Valentino pink has brought the shade back into the limelight. When Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased the autumn/winter 2022 Valentino collection at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, we were blown away by the collection that was entirely pink (with a few black pieced in between). Valentino autumn/winter 2022 Valentino collection at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Instagram From the walls in the venue to the models’ make-up, everything was pink.

While the setting and the flood of pink sound overwhelming, it did allow us to actually look at the details of each garment without distractions. “You know when you see a book of black and white portraits, after two or three pages you know it’s a black and white portrait book, so you don’t expect to see blonde hair and blue eyes? You go deeper into expressions: wrinkles... I wanted to get that feeling” said Piccioli. While the show and the collection were certainly impactful, one can now spot a Valentino on the red carpet a mile away not because of the intricate details but because of the Pierpaolo Piccioli Pink colour.

With all the award ceremonies moving back to the way things used to be before the pandemic, these red carpet events are once again alive. A-listers stepping out styled to perfection wearing the industry’s biggest luxury fashion labels. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, the one designer that has stood out has been Valentino. Mainly because of the distinct autumn/winter 2022 Valentino PP Pink collection. One can now spot a Valentino gown a mile away.

At the Grammy Awards Saweetie wore a bra top with floor-length skirt while Pose star Billy Porter’s wore the gorgeous flowing frilly shirt from the collection. Saweetie. Picture: Instagram/ashicouturenyc The Pierpaolo Piccioli Pink was popping up all over the Met Gala. From the heavily embroidered dramatic cape to her gloves and clutch, actress Glenn Close was draped in pink. Actress Glenn Close. Picture: Instagram Newly-wed Nicola Peltz and hubby Brooklyn Beckham were guests of Valentino. While Beckham wore an all-white suit from their Haute Couture Spring 2022 collection, Nicola wore a long PP Pink sheer off-the-shoulder gown.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala. Picture: Reuters/Andrew Kelly Actor Sebastian Stan wore one of the few menswear pieces from that collection while actress Jenna Ortega dazzled in a tunic shirt which she wore with, yes, tights in the exact same pink and yes, pink platform heels. We saw the distinct pink hit the red carpet nine times during the Cannes Festival. Just to name a few there was Anne Hathaway in a jumpsuit, Aishwarya Rai in an oversized pants suit, Katherine Langford wore a long dramatic cape dress, Naomi Campbell dazzled in a body-hugging gown while Elsa Hosk wore the dramatic voluminous satin gown.

Katherine Langford poses. Picture: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier Even the President of the Jury of the Caméra d’or 75th Cannes Film Festival, Rossy de Palma, opted for the PP Pink in a flowing sheer shoestring dress with a matching cape. Ariana DeBose, who became the first openly queer black woman to win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, received her award for Supporting Role for her role in West Side Story wearing an off-the-shoulder gown which featured a big bow at the back. Ariana DeBose accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "West Side Story" at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni While the now iconic Pierpaolo Piccioli Pink will most likely continue to be a striking feature for most of the year, it will surely lose its impact by the time the next major awards ceremonies roll around.