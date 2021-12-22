Vans and MOCA collaborate on second drop of artist-designed collection

Action sports footwear and apparel brand Vans is dropping its second collection in collaboration with The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). The collection features items designed by California artists Dr Judy Baca, Brenna Youngblood, and Frances Stark.

The Vans x MOCA line of limited-edition footwear and apparel, celebrating creativity, culture, and California, is launching this month. About the artists Dr Judy Baca

Born and based in Los Angeles, Dr Baca is a muralist whose public works have shed light on the lives and hardships of disenfranchised communities for more than 40 years. She is the artist behind The Great Wall of Los Angeles (1974-1984), a half-mile-long mural in the San Fernando Valley, completed in collaboration with more than 400 local youth and their families, exemplifying the lasting power of community. For this collection, she was inspired by her work Hitting the Wall, Women in the Marathon(1984), a mural commissioned for the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles that commemorates the first-time women were admitted to compete in an Olympic marathon.

Sneakers designed by Dr. Judy Baca. Brenna Youngblood Youngblood is a Californian artist whose work reconsiders the art of assemblage, combining found materials and discarded artefacts to create work that addresses issues within the culture around her and the society. For this collection, she used her signature abstract and colourful style. Brenna Youngblood sneakers. Frances Stark