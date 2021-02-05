Vans and Opening Ceremony celebrate partnership by launching new collection
Popular streetwear brand Vans and retailer Opening Ceremony are celebrating their seven-year partnership by launching their first global footwear, apparel and accessories collection this month.
Opening Ceremony is a New York-based retail company founded in 2002 by fashion designers, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon.
Opening Ceremony creative director, Leon, said: “Vans has been a long-time creative partner of ours, and we're so excited to collaborate on their iconic print this season. For this new capsule collection, Carol and I are inspired to reinvent the checkerboard, taking a new graphic approach to Vans' classic pattern."
Opening Ceremony founders reinvented the pattern with abstract snake and leopard patterns across apparel and footwear – all inspired by Vans’ iconic checkerboard print.
They have also created an all-over repeat pattern to highlight the positive and negative space – finding harmony between the motifs of the snake and leopard across the uppers and sole of each shoe.
“The repeat leopard pattern is featured on an assortment of apparel, including a track suit-inspired jacket that includes a front zipper closure, toggle fasteners and a hidden hood. The Vans x OC leopard pant boasts a relaxed fit with welt pockets and a zipper flap. The leopard assortment is complemented by a leopard printed tote that is filled with soft padding, emblazoned with a novelty rubber Vans x OC patch,” added Leon.
The Vans x Opening Ceremony collection will drop in South Africa on February 26.