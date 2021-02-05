Vans and Opening Ceremony celebrate partnership by launching new collection

Popular streetwear brand Vans and retailer Opening Ceremony are celebrating their seven-year partnership by launching their first global footwear, apparel and accessories collection this month.

Opening Ceremony is a New York-based retail company founded in 2002 by fashion designers, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon.

Opening Ceremony creative director, Leon, said: “Vans has been a long-time creative partner of ours, and we're so excited to collaborate on their iconic print this season. For this new capsule collection, Carol and I are inspired to reinvent the checkerboard, taking a new graphic approach to Vans' classic pattern."

Opening Ceremony founders reinvented the pattern with abstract snake and leopard patterns across apparel and footwear – all inspired by Vans’ iconic checkerboard print.

They have also created an all-over repeat pattern to highlight the positive and negative space – finding harmony between the motifs of the snake and leopard across the uppers and sole of each shoe.