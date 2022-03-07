Vans celebrates 3 decades of the Half Cab

Action sports footwear and apparel brand Vans is celebrating 30 years of the Half Cab. To celebrate this milestone, the brand is releasing the Skate Half Cab ‘92, a collection that pays tribute to a silhouette that defined a generation of skating. The Skate Half Cab ‘92 shoe has been redesigned with skaters in mind while retaining its original heritage and the spirit of DIY innovation that made it an icon.

“The Skate Half Cab ‘92 features a pig suede upper that incorporates a timely shift in the pattern, separating the toe cap and ollie patch for a more modern aesthetic. A moulded heel counter and locked-in tongue straps with premium heel hold keep feet locked in for better control,” Vans says. The shoe also features a heavier knurl texture on toe bumpers and SickStick, a new proprietary gum rubber compound. The Half Cab came about after skateboarding legend Steve Caballero introduced the first signature skate shoe, the Caballero, in 1989. Since then, there have been many DIY projects that were inspired by the Caballero.