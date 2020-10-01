Vans collaborates with MoMA on their latest collection
Vans and The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) joined forces for the launch of a special edition collection.
On September 30, the clothing brand announced its collaboration with MoMA, one of the world’s foremost museums devoted to modern and contemporary art, to release a series of a special edition of footwear and apparel this season.
Artists such as Salvador Dalí, Vasily Kandinsky, Claude Monet, Edvard Munch, Jackson Pollock and Lybov Popova have been earmarked to showcase the diversity of MoMA’s collection.
“MoMA is excited to finally reveal the Vans collaboration as they, too, have a rich legacy of supporting artistic expression. We pursue a limited number of product collaborations, and our goal is always to engage a broader audience with modern art. We are thrilled to reach art lovers around the world through Vans’ global network,” said Robin Sayetta, associate director of licensing and partnerships at MoMA.
The first series which dropped on September 30 features iconic works by Dalí, Kandinsky and Monet.
Inspired by the subconscious, dreams and the imagination that surrealist Dalí used in one of his best-known paintings, The Persistence of Memory 1931’, appears on Van's long sleeve and pullover apparel styles.
Kandinsky used a print he made while teaching at the German Bauhaus school of art and design, Orange 1923, which is celebrated in abstract forms and signs and translated across a short sleeve tee, crewneck and snapback hat.
Monet documented the ever-changing French countryside throughout his Plein air landscape work, made from observing nature. The collaboration between Vans and MoMA showcases, Water Lilies 1914-1926, works made in Monet’s later years at his home in Giverny, atop the Vans Authentic along with a hat, fleece and backpack style.
The second series will drop in November this year.