Vans collaborates with MoMA on their latest collection

Vans and The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) joined forces for the launch of a special edition collection.

On September 30, the clothing brand announced its collaboration with MoMA, one of the world’s foremost museums devoted to modern and contemporary art, to release a series of a special edition of footwear and apparel this season.

Artists such as Salvador Dalí, Vasily Kandinsky, Claude Monet, Edvard Munch, Jackson Pollock and Lybov Popova have been earmarked to showcase the diversity of MoMA’s collection.

“MoMA is excited to finally reveal the Vans collaboration as they, too, have a rich legacy of supporting artistic expression. We pursue a limited number of product collaborations, and our goal is always to engage a broader audience with modern art. We are thrilled to reach art lovers around the world through Vans’ global network,” said Robin Sayetta, associate director of licensing and partnerships at MoMA.

The first series which dropped on September 30 features iconic works by Dalí, Kandinsky and Monet.