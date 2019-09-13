The collection is inspired by the heyday of parking lot ramp demonstrations, neon clad kids and a longstanding form of creative expression. Pictures: Supplied



Vans, the clothing brand which started supporting BMX in 1979, is celebrating a new milestone through an anniversary collection.

The women's range includes a jacket that uses a poly flight satin shell, with a range of Vans logo executions to give the jacket a more stylish look. It also has the relaxed fit BMX muscle tank top that is made with a heavy cotton jersey and is adorned with front and back logo treatment.





The his and her Vans BMX range. Picture: Supplied.





The BMX pants offers a tapered leg with side paneling, screen-printed leg graphics and interior checkerboard elastic at the waist. A BMX backpack rounds up the women’s offering with a durable poly fabric with multiple screen-printed graphics and a large Vans branded patch.

Stepping on them with the new Vans BMX sneaker. Picture: Supplied.

For men, Vans created a BMX Off The Wall track pants that features checkerboard printed detailing down the leg and a coordinating BMX Off The Wall anorak that has contrasting sleeves and front pocket detailing. The Off The Wall long sleeve and the iconic Painters Cap completes the offering.

The iconic Vans BMX Painters Cap. Picture: Supplied.





Vans recently held House of Vans in Joburg, an event that celebrates local creatives, built on the foundation of the city’s culture and inspired by the communities who call Johannesburg home.





The Vans BMX 40th Anniversary Pack will be available to shop in Vans retail stores this September.