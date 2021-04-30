Vans honours the life of Jeff Grosso with the new Grosso Forever Collection

Heroes die, but their legacy lives. To commemorate the first anniversary of Jeff Grosso's death, Vans has decided to honour him with a special collection.

The skating legend and gatekeeper of skateboarding died on March 31, 2020, at the age of 51.

To pay tribute to him, the clothing brand is releasing a new “Love Letters To Skateboarding” episode featuring only Gross, complemented by the Grosso Forever collection.

WATCH: The Love Letter To Stakeboarding

The Grosso Forever Collection leads with the Skate Sk8-Hi, featuring reissued colourways from unforgettable moments in his career.

To complement the shoe Grosso’s long-time friends Bryce Kanights and John Lucero showcase their artwork on the apparel.

Royalties made from the collection will go to Grosso’s son, Oliver and his family.

A Grosso Forever sweater. Picture: Supplied.

Gross rose to fame in the 1980s when his skate videos started getting popular. As his influence in the sport grew, he became the unofficial stake historian, helping to create 10 years of Vans’ Love Letters to Skateboarding with his unique and raw commentary on the industry.

According to the brand, the compilation will continue to serve as an encyclopedia of everything skateboarding holds dear. It's something they will keep as a reminder of Grosso’s lasting impact on the sport.