Vans launches ’The Simpsons’ limited-edition collection

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Well-known clothing brand, Vans, is paying tribute to The Simpsons with a limited-edition collection. The award-winning American animated series has been part of pop culture for 30 years and, this season, Vans pays homage to its legacy with a vibrant collection of footwear, apparel and accessories that tie in with iconic moments on the show. Part of this collection is the Sk8-Hi and Men’s Chukka Pro, which celebrates Bart Simpson, the 10-year-old prankster. There’s also the Lisa Fleece, which features a purple fleece crew with raglan sleeves and a bright “Lisa Simpson for President” imprinted on the back and front chest. The new Vans x Simpsons T-shirt. Picture: Supplied. For the men’s apparel, The Simpsons short-sleeve tee features a logo on the chest side and a family scene on the back, which is a tribute to the show’s famous couch gag intro.

There is also a blue Bart-inspired hoodie with a Bart skull design on the back and chest.

The Vans x Simpson Collection is available from August 7.

In other news, Converse partnered with Nike to release a new sneaker, The Chuck Taylor All Star Crater.

Taking to Instagram, the brand revealed that it used waste to create something eccentric.

Converse wrote: “We’ve joined forces with Nike to transform waste into an eccentric new articulation of the Chuck Taylor All Star – The Chuck Taylor All Star Crater. ⁣Fusing Nike’s Space Hippie innovation with the DNA of our most iconic sneaker, every element is reworked to redesign an all-time classic for a waste-less future.

"Perfectly imperfect, made from at least 40% recycled content by weight. It’s one of our most sustainable sneakers yet. The aesthetic also formed the basis for our seasonal #ConverseRenew collection, reborn with unique signature star branding to define our canvas with a conscience. ⁣⁠”