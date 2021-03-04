Vans partners with creatives to produce different arts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Shoe retail company and streetwear brand, Vans, has partnered with creatives for their new campaign, “These Projects Are Ads for Creativity”. The project is a new artist-first brand campaign that showcases creativity in its purest form. Artists were tasked with drawings, sculptures, music videos, custom shoes, digital animations and much more. Some of the artists who are part of this campaign are San Francisco-based Rewina Beshue, who produced colourful paintings that explore themes of time, space and reality, and Annabell Lee with her vibrant painted pillows that mirrors her bold personality. Rewina Beshue. Picture: Supplied. Also part of the campaign is Los Angeles photographer Anthony Acosta with a DIY darkroom process and Hong Kong’s Start From Zero’s disciplined woodworking practice.

Alex Jenkins illustrations also feature in the project while Eloise Dörr showcases her cartoons.

Speaking of the campaign, Rob Teague, Vans global executive creative director, said: “Instead of creating advertising that talks about creativity, we wanted to use this campaign as a vehicle to showcase true, physical creativity in all of its forms. So we simply enabled creatives all over the world to make things.

Alex Jenkins. Picture: Supplied.

He added: “Drawings, paintings, music, sculptures, video edits, skate spots, crazy animations, weird surfboards, and things we didn’t expect. In place of traditional ads, we as a brand wanted to get out of the way and support a diverse range of people and their different creative outputs. That’s what Vans is all about – to not just talk about creative expression, but to actively champion it through our products, platforms and campaigns."

The ongoing creative journey will live on the Vans website for a year.