



"The Bowler bag, with slight pyramidal shape, is the hero style - sleek, ladylike and refined, it features a hallmark of the family - a multi-buckled integral harness of leather criss-crossing the surface, in tonal contrasts of leathers and finishes", the fashion brand states.





"Inspired by the bits and bridles of dressage, this harness both secures and decorates the accessories - forming the basis for shoulder-straps and high curved handles - and criss-crosses the leather decoratively, like the reins, that temper the power of a horse. Simultaneously utilitarian and elegant, the Varenne is keyed to the ideology of the brand."









The new Varenne bag is available at the The Jimmy Choo Boutique located at Shop U21A, Diamond Walk, Sandton City, Johannesburg.



