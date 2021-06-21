VDJ announces the Young Designer Award finalists

One of South Africa’s biggest fashion and horse racing events, the Vodacom Durban July (VDJ), has announced the Young Designer Award finalists. Presented by Durban Fashion Fair, four fashion design colleges secured places in the finals of the VDJ Young Designer Award.

The top 10 finalists who are expected to compete for the top three spots include Bernadine Singh, Zandile Mahlasela and Mlungisi Mpanza from the Lindiwe Kuzwayo Academy of Fashion Design. From the Pietermaritzburg School of Fashion are Acsah Pietersen, Lindeka Duma and Vincent Orishedere while Simangele Ngcobo, Silindile Mzobe and Qhubekani Nzimande are representing the Fezile Fashion Skills Academy. Newcomers Vega make up the top 10 line-up with student Aliyah Hassim. The selected student designers will present a special Covid-19-compliant fashion extravaganza under the theme, Birds of a Feather.

The showcase will be staged at Gateway Theatre of Shopping on Tuesday, June 29, when the top three will be announced. The winner will be revealed on race day, Saturday, July 3. The overall winner will walk away with R10 000 from Gold Circle, a two night local hotel holiday from Bold Travel, a year of Hair by Claire from Hair Inc and a range of other prizes, including hampers from Kryolan and Skin by Aldytha. Each of the 10 finalists will receive R2 000 from Gold Circle.