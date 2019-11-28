Jennifer Lopez models a redesign of her famous green dress at the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan. Picture: Reuters

Versace is reportedly suing Fashion Nova over a replica of a tropical green dress made famous by Jennifer Lopez at the Grammy Awards 2000. The Italian fashion house has accused the online retailer of allegedly infringing its copyright with the gown, and it's said the brand has filed the copyright and trademark infringement lawsuits against the retailer officials.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Picture supplied by Bang Showbiz

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the court documents filed by Versace state: "Fashion Nova's Infringing Apparel is plainly a deliberate effort to exploit the popularity and renown of Versace's signature designs, and to trade on Versace's valuable goodwill and business reputation...

"Versace seeks to bring an end to Fashion Nova's latest brazen attempt at copying the work of yet another famous and world-renowned designer...

"Fashion Nova's ability to churn out new clothing so quickly is due in large part to its willingness to copy the copyrighted designs, trademarks and trade dress elements of well-known designers such as Versace, and trade on their creative efforts in order to bolster Fashion Nova's bottom line."