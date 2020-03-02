Veuve Clicquot Polo Series invitational: How things have changed

This Sunday socialites, fashionistas and lovers of the equestrian sport polo gathered at the Val de Vie estate in Paarl. Regardless of the unforgiving scorching Boland heat, guests were not deterred from attending the Veuve Clicquot Polo Series invitational - sipping on Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut Yellow Label, snacking on sumptuous treats while making new connections with people from different industries such as business, entertainment and fashion. Hospitality at it's best. Picture: Nina Zimolong This year the event was far more intimate, allowing one to in fact connect with people in a more chilled environment. In previous years the event was much bigger, meaning more people in the same area which resulted in unpleasantly cramped spaces. Another pleasant change to the event was that all guests where VIP's.

On entering, everyone received the exact same access bands.

Previously there would different bands for different VIP spots regardless of the fact that everybody was in the same area.

Everyone now having the same VIP status meant that guests could easily move around to different areas.

Over the years, the dress code to the polo has always been polo chic, but year after year this dress code was rarely adhered to.

With ladies attending the event in red carpet, matric ball gowns, showing off way too much flesh and wearing colourful fascinators (fascinators are best for horse racing events) it was no wonder that the organisers tried the utmost to change this.

On arrival it was clear that people were finally starting to understand what "polo chic" meant and that there was thought put into their outfits.

Ladies really made the effort to tone things down by a good couple of notches.

Some ladies were simple yet elegantly dressed. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Sadly there are those ladies who insist on ignoring a very simple and elegant dress code. There were the ones who were wearing the shortest dresses possible, ball gowns, breasts popping out and yes, of course, the dreaded fascinators.

The ballgowns and fascinators continued to make an appearance. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

I've said this many times, but I continue to hope that next year, the fashion side of things will improve.



