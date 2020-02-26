Veuve Clicquot Polo Series Invitational promises to be a VIP affair









Guests will be sipping on Veuve Clicquot’s signature Yellow Label Champagne. Picture: Supplied The Veuve Clicquot Polo Series Invitational, an event that promises to be an elegant exclusive affair, will be held at Val de Vie Estate in Franschhoek this Sunday, March 1. What better way to spend a summer’s afternoon in the Winelands than sipping on the finest champagne, enjoying delectable cuisine while watching a spectacular game of polo with other exclusive VIP guests? For the past 10 years, the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo has been one of the most anticipated events on the social calendar. It’s synonymous with offering local and international guests a sought-after polo experience. The Veuve Clicquot Polo Series Invitational, known before as the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo, is the highlight event of the new Veuve Clicquot Polo Series 2019 - 2020, a fresh summer-long event, expanding the partnership between the Veuve Clicquot brand and Val de Vie Estate.

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Series Invitational is the highlight event of the new Veuve Clicquot Polo Series 2019-2020. Picture: Supplied

The Veuve Clicquot Invitational is a sophisticated Sunday gathering, offering the ideal platform to watch world-class polo and enjoy entertainment by Lady Zamar and DJ Sumbody.

Guests will spend the afternoon and sunset sipping Veuve Clicquot’s global icon Yellow Label, the maison’s signature Champagne.

Pascal Asin, the managing director of Moët Hennessy Africa Middle East, says: “It gives Veuve Clicquot immense pleasure to take our decade-long involvement in South African polo to new heights. The Veuve Clicquot Polo Series Invitational promises to be an exclusive experience.’’

This year’s Parisian-Retro-Chic theme is drawn from all decades as it celebrates the sport of kings and the French heritage with a burst of colour under the Clicquot sun.

The dress code suggests subtle daytime elegance.

Ryk Neethling, the marketing director and shareholder of Val de Vie Estate says: “Polo has become one of the most exciting spectator sports on the Western Cape calendar and this event offers a lifestyle platform, incorporating different summer experiences.

“Drawn not only by the power and physical demands synonymous with this fast-paced sport, but spectators are also invited to network and enjoy top entertainment and delectable cuisine.”

Nomzamo Mbatha will be hosting the first Veuve Clicquot Polo Series Invitational.

Nomzamo Mbatha will be hosting the event. Picture: Supplied

The acclaimed actress and philanthropist is a long-standing friend of the Veuve Clicquot brand and has hosted Veuve Clicquot Polo events since 2016.

Limited individual tickets and a handful of corporate hospitality VIP pockets are available.