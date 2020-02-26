The Veuve Clicquot Polo Series Invitational, an event that promises to be an elegant exclusive affair, will be held at Val de Vie Estate in Franschhoek this Sunday, March 1.
What better way to spend a summer’s afternoon in the Winelands than sipping on the finest champagne, enjoying delectable cuisine while watching a spectacular game of polo with other exclusive VIP guests?
For the past 10 years, the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo has been one of the most anticipated events on the social calendar.
It’s synonymous with offering local and international guests a sought-after polo experience.
The Veuve Clicquot Polo Series Invitational, known before as the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo, is the highlight event of the new Veuve Clicquot Polo Series 2019 - 2020, a fresh summer-long event, expanding the partnership between the Veuve Clicquot brand and Val de Vie Estate.