Victoria Beckham joked she hasn't "been near a thong in years" as she revealed she is often asked if she own's Victoria's Secret. The Spice Girls star turned fashion designer revealed that she is often asked if she owns underwear brand Victoria's Secret but insisted that the skimpy lingerie is not her style.

Speaking before her London Fashion Week show over the weekend, The Telegraph reports that Victoria said: "I don't own Victoria's Secret. You'd be amazed how many people ask me. But I haven't been near a thong in years."

And Victoria insisted that sexiness has nothing to do with wearing revealing outfits.

She said: "I think you can be sexy without wearing tight, short clothes. Comfort and ease are a big part of sexiness."

Meanwhile, Victoria, 45, revealed in a recent interview that she was worried ahead of her anniversary trip to Paris with her husband David Beckham, 44, in July.

The fashion designer was concerned about what the couple would talk about as they planned to travel to the romantic capital of the world without their kids - Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight - to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

Speaking to The Telegraph magazine, she said: "I said to David, 'God, what will we have to say to each other when it's just us?' But we talked and laughed the whole time, and not even about the kids or work. He's better at sending me up. But hey, what a relief - we'll be okay, even when they've left all left home."

Meanwhile, Victoria previously branded David as "such a great husband".

She said: "David is such a great husband, such a great dad and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want. He really supports me in what I do."

Victoria feels the pair of them are "stronger together" than they would be on their own, and they have "respect" for their family unit.

She said: "We both know that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It's all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key ... People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal. But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that's unfair."