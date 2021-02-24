Viola Davis and daughter break the internet in Icy Park collection

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Multi-award-winning actress Viola Davis broke the internet when she shared images of herself wearing the newly released Icy Park collection. The How To Get Away With Murder star took to Twitter to share pictures of herself and her daughter, Genesis Tennon, wearing garments sent by global music icon Beyoncé. Photographed by Shamar Benoit, Davis dripped in chocolate brown while her daughter looked cute in pink. Thank you @Beyonce!! Genesis and I love @WeAreIvyPark's new #IcyPark collection!!! 🧊😍🔥 #AvailableNow #adidasxIVYPARK

📷@Shamar_B pic.twitter.com/KdoMoogwWR — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 23, 2021 She wrote: “Thank you, @Beyonce !! Genesis and I love @WeAreIvyPark's new #IcyPark collection!!! Ice cubeSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesFire #AvailableNow #adidasxIVYPARK.”

Davis and her Genesis weren’t the only people who received the collection from Queen B. But, the feedback they received on social media has been phenomenal.

“That brown & copper on her skin >>> VIOLA DAVIS ate that Icy Park. Beyoncé should just permanently book her for Ivy Park campaigns. PERIOD,” commented @DecoloniseZA.

Siv Ngesi, a South African actor who recently revealed his drag queen persona, also received the Icy Park collection.

Ngesi took to Twitter to share images of Sivanna (the drag queen) rocking the collection.

"Sivanna is a month and two days old, and she’s already shooting with

@adidasZA @WeAreIvyPark, #icypark, #adidasxivypark,"wrote Ngesi.

But his wasn't well-received as tweeps dragged him, and accused him of stealing opportunities from drag performers who have been in the industry for a much longer time.

However, he did clarify that it wasn't a paid shoot.

“As an Adidas ambassador, I was sent two outfits. In hindsight, as a heterosexual man, I should have worded the caption differently. I do understand the issue that people have, but give me the benefit of the doubt. I am a drag queen , and I hope that we can get to a point where different rules don’t apply to me because I am straight," he told IOL Entertainment.