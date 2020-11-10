Viola Davis demands her worth as an actress and dresses the part of a classic beauty

“In white American culture, the idea of classic beauty and confidence has always been associated with extreme thinness, but not in my culture. In the African-American culture, we are in command of our bodies. There’s an unapologetic way that we approach clothing. Even in the way Ma Rainey’s (a character she plays in her recent film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) breasts were hanging out. At first, I was like, 'Should I pull my dress up and be more modest?' But I had to channel Ma, and she wouldn’t do that. Neither did my relatives.”

For Davis, fashion is not just about how we look, but how we own it. She added that it’s only until she reached a certain age that she was able to understand it.

“I think the whole notion of ownership in womanhood has to deal with how we look. And it’s only until you reach about my age, 55, that you have the powerful understanding that ownership is about owning yourself. It’s owning your failures, owning your insecurities, and understanding that it’s a part of life. A lot of times we have those hiccups in the road, and we spend an awful amount of time — years — trying to sweep them under the rug instead of understanding that they’re a part of the joy.”

Here's more of Davis' best looks: