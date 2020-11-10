Viola Davis demands her worth as an actress and dresses the part of a classic beauty
The first black woman to achieve the "Triple Crown of Acting" graces the cover of Instyle magazine, December issue.
On the stunning cover captured by ABDMStudio, Davis is rocking a black and white Wolk Morais suit, paired with Bulgari Jewellery and Angela Scott shoes.
In an interview with Laura Brown, the actress, who has been in the industry for 33 years, confidently spoke about the treatment she deserves.
The incomparable Viola Davis graces our December cover! "I want and I expect to get the same filet mignon that white actresses get. Cooked at the exact temperature. You cannot throw me a bone with a really nice little piece of meat still on it and expect that's good enough for me." The acting great shares her thoughts on community, humanity, and where we go from here
She said: “I want and I expect to get the same filet mignon that white actresses get. Cooked at the exact temperature. You cannot throw me a bone with a nice little piece of meat still on it and expect that’s good enough for me.”
Davis, who is not only a well-seasoned actress but also a very stylish woman, is grateful to come from a community where black women never questioned their worth. They had the full make-up, the earrings, the Afros, the wide-leg pants.
“In white American culture, the idea of classic beauty and confidence has always been associated with extreme thinness, but not in my culture. In the African-American culture, we are in command of our bodies. There’s an unapologetic way that we approach clothing. Even in the way Ma Rainey’s (a character she plays in her recent film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) breasts were hanging out. At first, I was like, 'Should I pull my dress up and be more modest?' But I had to channel Ma, and she wouldn’t do that. Neither did my relatives.”
For Davis, fashion is not just about how we look, but how we own it. She added that it’s only until she reached a certain age that she was able to understand it.
“I think the whole notion of ownership in womanhood has to deal with how we look. And it’s only until you reach about my age, 55, that you have the powerful understanding that ownership is about owning yourself. It’s owning your failures, owning your insecurities, and understanding that it’s a part of life. A lot of times we have those hiccups in the road, and we spend an awful amount of time — years — trying to sweep them under the rug instead of understanding that they’re a part of the joy.”
Here's more of Davis' best looks:
"Not a lot of narratives are also invested in our humanity," says Viola Davis, who's set to star as Michelle Obama and blues legend Ma Rainey in upcoming projects. "They're invested in the idea of what it means to be Black, but…it's catering to the white audience. The white audience at the most can sit and get an academic lesson into how we are. Then they leave the movie theater and they talk about what it meant. They're not moved by who we were." The Academy Award winner speaks about championing Black stories, her journey to Hollywood, and what she hopes her company, JuVee Productions, will provide to young non-white actors.