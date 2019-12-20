The chief executive office of Louis Vuitton's menswear worked in Chicago street fashion and launched his career starting out as an intern at Fendi in 2009, alongside rapper Kanye West, who he would go on to collaborate with.
The 39-year-old designer - who founded Milan-based label Off-White in 2013 - feels people prefer to express their style through vintage pieces these days, rather than "boxfresh" hoodies, sneakers and t-shirts.
He told Dazed: "Wow. I would definitely say it's gonna die, you know? Like, its time will be up.
"In my mind, how many more t-shirts can we own, how many more hoodies, how many sneakers?
"I think that like we're gonna hit this like, really awesome state of expressing your knowledge and personal style with vintage - there are so many clothes that are cool that are in vintage shops and it's just about wearing them.