Virgil Abloh’s last collection for Louis Vuitton debuts in Paris

Virgil Abloh’s final collection for Louis Vuitton debuts at Paris Fashion Week after his death in November 2021. The brand’s menswear creative director - who died, aged 41, in November last year after being diagnosed with cancer - centred the array of tear-stained garments around the theme of “Dreamhouse”, which included angels and breakdancing while challenging gender stereotypes, and the range was shown posthumously on Thursday“.

In the show’s notes, Virgil was quoted as saying: “I don’t believe in gender, I believe in design." Models present creations by late designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2022 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 20, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura The show - which was titled “Louis Dreamhouse” - was held in a renovated 19th century industrial building and described by Virgil as “a spark of imagination that turns into an eternal flame". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Through a framework of a coming-of-age narrative and a soundtrack devised by rapper Tyler the Creator, Arthur Verocai and performed by the Chineke! Orchestra, it explored ““the boyhood ideology, seeing the world through the unspoiled eyes of a child”. A model presents a creation by late designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2022 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 20, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura Prior the show’s start, Dior’s creative director, Kim Jones believed it would be “very emotional” and reflected on how “lucky” he was to have been his contemporary. He told reporters: "It's going to be very emotional.

"[Virgil and I] travelled the world together. I feel very lucky to have known him. It's such a waste to think what he would have done. "He planned everything so perfectly up to the last minute. You have to commend him, he was so brave in it." During the show's finale, the convention of the creator emerging to greet the crowd, Virgil's entire team hit the stage to a standing ovation from the crowd.