Vodacom Durban July to host a Pre-Fashion Show

All roads lead to eThekwini next week for the Vodacom Durban July (VDJ), and in preparation for that, 20 student designers will be showcasing their garments at the VDJ Pre-Fashion Show. Taking place at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping on June 29, the pre-fashion show is aimed at getting the upcoming designers noticed by showing their creative talent under the theme “Birds of a Feather”.

Michelle Shelley, marketing manager of the shopping centre, said they are fortunate to be able to safely host an outdoor event for these young designers on the threshold of their careers. “Embracing fashion is a celebration of life, a demonstration of optimism and an opportunity to share your creative spirit with those around you. Fashion has many dimensions,” said Shelley. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, only a limited number of invited guests will be alongside the catwalk to experience the talented design students’ interpretations of this year’s theme.

However, a wider audience can stream the event live at home between 6pm and 7pm. All the designers who will be showcasing are semi-finalists in the VDJ Young Designer Award. Three of the designers will be selected to showcase at the main VDJ July on Saturday, July 3, at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse, where the winner will be announced.