Laduma Ngxokolo is one of the headliners leading the business conference at the Condé Nast International Luxury Conference. Picture: Supplied.



The first conference of its type to take place in South Africa, Condé Nast International Luxury Conference brought by Suzy Menkes, Editor of Vogue International will look at the true meaning of luxury, and how brands can build market share.

Taking place in Cape Town on 10th and 11th April, the fifth edition of the conference will see a series of panel sessions, keynotes, and interviews, speakers discussing sustainable business and conscious consumerism, the importance of Afrocentric luxury, strategies for retail success and the ongoing influence of technology.





Editor of Vogue International, Suzy Menkes. Picture: Elena Olay courtesy of Vogue Espa.





The reason for choosing the Mother City to host this luxurious conference is that Africa is changing the concept of luxury. It represents an enormous commercial opportunity for international luxury brands since it holds the world’s largest millennial consumer population and fastest-growing middle class.





The ‘Nature of Luxury’ theme of the event will tap into the traditional skills and talent which have been part of daily life for centuries across African countries, whilst examining the broader landscape of the global luxury market.



