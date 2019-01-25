Anna Wintour has been slammed by an Australian cabinet minister for criticising Australian policies. Pic: Reuters, Lucy Nicholson

Sydney - Global fashion doyenne and Vogue editor Anna Wintour was described as "tacky" Friday by Australia's hard-line Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton. Not known for his own sartorial elegance, the former Queensland police officer lashed out at Wintour after she had criticised the government's stance on gay rights.

The spat began when Wintour gave a speech at the Australian Open tennis function in Melbourne Thursday when she said Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared "backward in all senses" on LGBTQ rights.

Wintour also questioned the government's slowness in removing the right of schools to discriminate against gay students and teachers.

"A government should protect its people, not make it unclear whether they will be accepted," she said, Australian Associated Press reported.

Dutton fired back on Friday's breakfast TV. "I thought it was a bit tacky actually, to be honest," Mr Dutton told Nine's Today Show.

"Somebody coming here to criticise, to make a statement that wasn't factually correct anyway, is pretty shabby. I mean, she thrives on media and attention - good luck."



