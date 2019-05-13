Wanda Lephoto has partnered with Crocs and all the proceeds made from the collection will be donated to charity. Picture: Anthony Bila.

Following a successful Autumn Winter 2018 showcase at South African Fashion Week where he paired his designs with Crocs shoes, Wanda Lephoto has collaborated with the brand and will be releasing a new collection this week. The South African designer celebrates Africa by telling its stories through his designs.

“In a time where the world looks at Africa for inspiration, it is interesting to observe what we, as Africans, do and where we go,” Lephoto says.

“Often having to re-appropriate our own culture against the commercial viability the West has over us, we seldom look past aestheticism to unwrap the true nature of who we are.”

Using his particular way of fusing stories to create cultural hybrids, the new collection will feature 70% female-dominated pieces and 30% male.

The WandaLephotoXCrocs collection will be a one-off limited range and is set to be revealed on Thursday at an exclusive event in Rosebank. Picture: Anthony Bila.

Lephoto says the Crocs collaboration is about giving back to charity.

“The collaboration is amazing. We’re doing something for charity which is always beautiful because outside this beautiful world of design and fashion, real people need help and any assistance we can offer.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to it. I’ve already designed my own silhouette as well, and I know in the near future this will be put into production. The possibilities are endless as we’re growing something from a place of nurture, not just cool.”

As one of the designers who is all about sustainable fashion, he takes pride in how designers make the most of the little they work with.

A glimpse of what's inside the Wanda Lephoto X Crocs collection. Picture: Anthony Bila.

“Most brands I know are ethical and use a sustainable approach. Of course, it’s hard because sustainability is also dependent on the number of resources at your disposable.

“To be honest, most South African brands work with little but make the best out of it.

“We don’t have everything but we use what we have and try to make it work while thinking about the environment and the people. Our stories and their impact are as important as the work we do.”

All the proceeds will be donated to the Reach For A Dream Foundation.

-Saturday Star