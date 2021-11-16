Want to know the secret to wearing killer heels? Christine Quinn shares her 'biggest trick'

Christine Quinn says the key to being able to last in killer heels is wearing flats most of the time. The 'Selling Sunset' star has just launched a shoe collection with ShoeDazzle, and she has insisted that when the cameras aren't rolling she takes off her high heels and lives in flat footwear.

Asked how tall the highest heel she has ever worn is, she replied: "Probably six inches. Everyone’s like, 'How do you walk in those shoes all day when you work?' And I don’t walk in them all day. When I’m in houses, if I’m not doing meetings, if I’m sitting at the office ... so when I don’t need to wear them, I put my flats on. It’s just all about saving your feet. That’s my biggest trick." The 31-year-old realtor insisted she wanted to show with her line that you don't have to spend a fortune on designer shoes to be "fashionable". The blonde beauty explained: "That’s the number one thing - people think that, in order to be fashionable, you have to spend $500 on a pair of shoes. And I have probably hundreds of pairs of shoes. And I would say the expensive ones are only a little portion because I love to mix it up, and sometimes you only wear looks once. So I was just so excited about the affordability, and the fact that everyone could have a pair and look good in them."