Wardrobe staples: 10 items every woman should have in her closet

When a woman gets to a certain age, she should be able to open her wardrobe at any time and effortlessly be able to put together a great outfit. So often we hear women say that they have nothing to wear, when they in fact have a wardrobe full of clothes.

This is because they don’t have the right clothes. Many women tend to buy items that are fashionable at the time but date overnight. Then you end up with a wardrobe with items that you cannot wear because it’s out of style.

There are clothing items that are essential items. Items that even if you have nothing else in your wardrobe will make up a great outfit any day. These are called your wardrobe staples. They are the foundation of your wardrobe.

Once you have established that foundation then you can add on high-fashion items. Having wardrobe essentials makes putting an outfit together so much easier. Picture: Anastasia Shuraeva/ Pexels When it comes to shopping for these high-fashion items don’t spend a fortune on them. The last thing you want is to be stuck with a garment that you spent too much money on and has gone out of fashion. It will be so much harder for you to part with when you do a wardrobe clean-up. Every year you should do a wardrobe check to figure out what must stay and what must go. Once you have your foundation pieces in place you’ll notice how much easier it is to do a wardrobe clean-up.

On the topic of how much you should spend on clothes, your staples are the items you can splurge on. Consider them to be investment pieces since they are meant to be in your wardrobe for years to come. Having said that, one doesn’t necessarily have to spend a fortune on them. What’s most important is that you look out for good quality items.

Here are 10 clothing items that are considered wardrobe staples for women: A classic white shirt A well-fitted white shirt can be paired with just about anything. It can be dressed up with trousers and a skirt for a professional look or you can dress it down with jeans for a more casual look. White shirts are great layering as well.

A crisp white shirt can be dressed up or down. Picture: Pexels A tailored blazer A tailored blazer can instantly elevate any outfit and add a touch of sophistication. Blazers are no longer only for office wear. A black blazer is the most versatile option. A black blazer is very versatile. Picture: Thirdman/ Pexels Basic T-shirts

A few basic T-shirts in neutral colours, such as white, grey and black, can be worn on their own or layered under jackets and sweaters. Stay away from T-shirts with slogans and graphics on them. Opt for neutral tones when buying basic t-shirts. Picture: Angela Roma/ Pexels Trench coat This is one clothing item you might have to splurge on but it’s totally worth it! A timeless coat that can be worn in any season and with any outfit. While trench coats do come in a variety of colours, a camel colour coat will never date.

You can splurge when buying a trench coat. Picture: Cottonbro Studio/ Pexels Dark wash jeans A high-quality pair of dark wash jeans can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with sneakers. A pair of dark jeans worn with a crisp white shirt and a black blazer will always be one of the classy yet simple outfits. Stay away from ripped jeans! Dark blue jeans are classic. Picture: Pexels/Pixabay The little black dress

Every woman has to have at least one versatile and classic black dress in their wardrobe. Avoid choosing styles that will date overnight. It needs to be a style that you comfortably wear to either a dinner date or a funeral. Opt for a style you can wear on any occasion. Picture: александр слесарев/ Pexels White sneakers White sneakers are a must-have, no matter how old you are. Once again, stay clear of high-fashion sneakers. Look out for classic white canvas or leather sneakers that can be easily cleaned.

Comfortable flats A pair of comfortable and versatile flats can be worn with any outfit, from jeans to dresses. While black is always a safe bet, you should own a pair of tanned leather flats as well. Black leggings

Over recent years black leggings have become must-have items. And we don’t see that changing any time soon. However, these leggings are not the ones you workout in. These are good quality leggings that can be dressed up or down. You can wear a crisp white oversized shirt over your leggings with white sneakers for a chic everyday look. Black leggings are versatile. Picture: Almighty Shilref/ Pexels Tailored trousers A relaxed-fit trouser makes almost any outfit look effortless and for that tailored-to-perfection look, a pleated grey or khaki pair goes with absolutely everything.