WATCH: 14 hours and 3 emergency rooms later, and this woman says she’d buy the same Shein ring again

If you ever need to know why it’s a bad idea to sleep with your jewellery on, then here’s a TikTok story you need to hear. TikTok user @Jamnicexbugz made the big mistake of sleeping with her ring on and took to the video app to warn people against doing it.

The video captioned: “STORY TIME!! It took 3 emergency rooms to remove this ring I got from Shein,” showed how the stainless steel band she bought got stuck on her finger during the night and everything she had to go through to have it removed. After waking up with a painfully swollen ring finger, she decided to go to an emergency room to have it removed since she tried everything she could to get it off at home. "When I woke up, I felt my left arm feeling tingly and tried pulling the ring off, but I went into panic mode trying to take the ring off, causing my finger to swell up," the TikToker told Insider.

At the first location, they tried to cut through it with a ring cutter. But because the blade was too thin and ring too thick, it didn’t work. She then went to another location where five doctors tried to remove the ring using every method they knew. This included lubricating it and using the string method. According to the TikTok user, the string method was too painful and asked if they could numb her finger, which they couldn’t.

The doctors there then referred her to a specialist who eventually had to use an electric razor to successfully remove the thick stainless steel ring. Even though she had to go through so much pain to get the ring removed, she said that she will definitely buy the ring again but in a bigger size. “This ring is from Shein. I’m definitely ordering me a new one yall because the quality is great. $6 stainless steel had these doctors in a frenzy,” she concluded.