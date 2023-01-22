WATCH: A TikToker is turning her panties into tops

TikTok is a place to find all the weird and wonderful things people are doing. This is especially true for fashion and beauty TikTok, the side of TikTok where you’ll find make-up tips and hacks, what’s hot and what’s not in fashion and styling tips.

Every now and then you’ll come across a fashion hack that will make you actually want to go out and try it. This viral fashion hack, however, has people either going “wow” or “eew”. Joslyn, also known as @sieling.j on TikTok, is already well known for her unconventional outfits, but her latest fashion hack is super creative.

A video that has been viewed over nine million times and received over a million likes shows the fashion influencer creating three different style tops using different types of panties. Yes, I said panties. In the 20-second video captioned, “When u remember I have free will #clothing #styling #underwear #fyp #fashion” we see her turn two Calvin Klein thongs into bra tops by crossing them over each other as she places her arms through the leg holes of the panties.

For the second look, she uses a fuller bikini to create a halter-neck crop top. For the final look, she uses very stretchy granny panties to create an asymmetric one-shoulder bra top. While these are all very creative, the styles and the fact that she’s using panties to create the style have left viewers either loving or hating them.