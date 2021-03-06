WATCH: adidas Originals launches ‘Watch Us Move’ to celebrate Women’s Month

Global famous fashion brand, adidas Originals is celebrating International Women’s Month by launching ‘Watch Us Move’ — a long-term, brand-wide, campaign that was created to better support all women by championing freedom of expression.

As part of the campaign, the brand is launching R.Y.V. (Raise Your Voice), a collection that celebrates the intrinsic power of female creativity, identity, and movement.

Speaking of the campaign, Portia Gxasheka of adidas South Africa said: “Inspired by the multiplicity of perspectives brought to the table during an extensive listening and research process, ‘Watch us Move’ is all about uniting women: everybody, every race, every creed.

“While the campaign is incubated throughout the adidas brand, the adidas Originals R.Y.V. collection has been specially designed to encourage the movement of all kinds, from the studio to the sidewalk, and everything in between.”

Blurring the lines between lifestyle and performance, the collection features a variety of pieces including tracksuits, tank tops, gym bags, and swimsuits, as well as carefully crafted updates to iconic adidas silhouettes: The Forum FSH W, Forum Plus W, Ozweego W, Choigo W, and Superstar W Premiering alongside the launch of the collection is a bold campaign that champions freedom of expression for all women.