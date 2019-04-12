The AFI Gala Dinner brought the glitz and glam at Simon's Restaurant in Groot Constantia on Thursday.
Acting simultaneously as the closing ceremony for the Condé Nast International ‘Nature of Luxury’ Conference and the first fashion show to be showcased at the AFI Cape Town Fashion week 2019.
The fashion elite from across the globe was in attendance, from Editor of Vogue International and fashion critic Suzy Menkes to local designers and celebs such as Laduma Ngxokolo, Mzukisi Mbane, Siba Mtongana and Basetsana Kumalo.
"Expresso" presenter Katlego Maboe hosted the prestigious occasion with speeches by AFI founder Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe and Suzy Menkes.
The night opened with a poem by Lebogang Mashile which was followed with runway shows by Gavin Rajah, David Tlale, Marianne Fassler and Taibo Bacar.
@GAVINRAJAH closing the night @AFI_sa Gala Dinner. #AFICTFW19 pic.twitter.com/23iBYaV1hL— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) April 11, 2019
"The Voice SA" coach Lira also made a surprise appearance at the end of the night and performed songs from her new album "Born Free" along with her hits such as "Feel Good".