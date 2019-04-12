A model showcase a garment from South African fashion designer David Tlale at the dinner opening night of the African Fashion International (AIF) Cape Town show. The glittering event was held at the Groot Constantia Wine Estate on Thursday night. Picture: Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

The AFI Gala Dinner brought the glitz and glam at Simon's Restaurant in Groot Constantia on Thursday. Acting simultaneously as the closing ceremony for the Condé Nast International ‘Nature of Luxury’ Conference and the first fashion show to be showcased at the AFI Cape Town Fashion week 2019.

The fashion elite from across the globe was in attendance, from Editor of Vogue International and fashion critic Suzy Menkes to local designers and celebs such as Laduma Ngxokolo, Mzukisi Mbane, Siba Mtongana and Basetsana Kumalo.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video South Africa - Cape Town. 11.04.19.The Who is Who of fashion and glamour attended the dinner opening night of the African Fashion International (AIF) to kick of the Cape Town installment of the 2-day fashion extravaganza. The razzmatazz glittering event was held at the Groot Constantia Wine Estate on Thursday night. Video: Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

"Expresso" presenter Katlego Maboe hosted the prestigious occasion with speeches by AFI founder Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe and Suzy Menkes.

Dr Precious Motsepe at the AFI Gala Dinner. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The night opened with a poem by Lebogang Mashile which was followed with runway shows by Gavin Rajah, David Tlale, Marianne Fassler and Taibo Bacar.

David Tlale. Photograph; Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Marianne Fassler at the AFI Gala Dinner. Photograph; Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

"The Voice SA" coach Lira also made a surprise appearance at the end of the night and performed songs from her new album "Born Free" along with her hits such as "Feel Good".