WATCH: After 15 years of marriage, Steve Harvey is left speechless by his wife’s sexy outfit

Celebrity couple Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie are ageing like fine wine, and we’re loving it. The couple married for 15 years is currently in Paris, France, serving nothing but the hottest looks.

It is no secret that the “Celebrity Family Feud” host is a fashionista of note, as his Instagram page is full of pictures of himself draped in stylish garb. He and Marjorie were trending after a video of him admiring his wife went viral on social media. In a video posted on Instagram, Marjorie walks down the hallway towards her husband in a black blazer dress and gold pumps, showing off her sexy, toned legs. She asks her husband if he’s ready before leaning over for a kiss, and Steve, too startled to speak, cannot help but drool over his wife’s beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Since then, the pair has been sharing snippets in stunning outfits. One of our favourites is the monochrome they wore when going out for dinner. Majorie outdressed Steve in the white V-shaped top with a train and black bell pants, while Steve rocked black pants and a matching top and threw in a white shirt for ambience. For the Fendi show at Paris Fashion Week, where they were invited by Kim Jones, the brand’s artistic director, Steve wore a brown custom Alta Sartoria suit and YSL boots, while Marjorie rocked an all-white. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv) All of Steve’s outfits were styled by Elly Karamoh.

