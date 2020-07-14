WATCH: Asian teens turn their streets into a fashion runway

Many continents are now used to the “new normal” and Asia is one of them.

The world may be going through a lot right but if there’s one thing that’s not stopping it's fashion.

One would think Asia hosts daily fashion shows when it’s really just another day where people with a great sense of style continue with their everyday lives.

chinese street is always fashion week ready pic.twitter.com/FKxQjSKCCn — 𝐏𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐔𝐇 (@quinmargiela) July 8, 2020

There are several videos that have been trending on social media where Asian fashionistas show us how to dress up for the lockdown.

They remind us of the Braamfontein streets, the capital of fashion in Joburg where the cool kids also show off their great style and Ricky Rick is one of them.

This is how the fashion scene in braam look like pic.twitter.com/orfCSsX57u — Hush pedi (@Mxbeez) July 12, 2020

The ‘King Kotini’, as he is casually known by other drip lords once dissed a teenager for wearing fake sneakers. After not “allowing” the young man to wear fake Balenciagas, Ricky then purchased him a brand new pair of Vans.

Lol😂😂 Riky did a great job tho🔥😂 I salute him. pic.twitter.com/m0lPKkQ1Qt — S-Kay ➐ (@SKay_SA) September 14, 2017

As much as people were against Ricky Rick, the teen was grateful and took it as a good gesture.