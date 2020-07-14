LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
One of the best dressed from Asian TikTok. Picture: Instagram/ @/jiawei_24.
WATCH: Asian teens turn their streets into a fashion runway

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 3h ago

Many continents are now used to the “new normal” and Asia is one of them. 

The world may be going through a lot right but if there’s one thing that’s not stopping it's fashion.

One would think Asia hosts daily fashion shows when it’s really just another day where people with a great sense of style continue with their everyday lives. 

There are several videos that have been trending on social media where Asian fashionistas show us how to dress up for the lockdown. 

They remind us of the Braamfontein streets, the capital of fashion in Joburg where the cool kids also show off their great style and Ricky Rick is one of them. 

The ‘King Kotini’, as he is casually known by other drip lords once dissed a teenager for wearing fake sneakers. After not “allowing” the young man to wear fake Balenciagas, Ricky then purchased him a brand new pair of Vans. 


