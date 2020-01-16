WATCH: Beyoncé gifts some celebs with IvyParkXAdidas









Beyoncé in the IvyParkXAddidas collection. Picture: Instagram.

Global superstar, Beyoncé is dropping her new Ivy Park collection with adidas and we're so envious. The collection, which consists of pleated skirts, bodysuits, tracksuits, boots, caps, as well as tights officially drops on January 18.

However, a select group of celebrities have already received PR packages from the Queen Bey.









The "Drunk In Love" singer sent the full collection to the likes of Cardi B, Zendaya, Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon, Diplo and Hailey Bieber - naming but a few who shared their PR packages online.













And like rest of us, the BeyHive wished their Queen Bey could send them the collection as well but hey, only the chosen ones received it and the rest of us must wait for the 18th and buy it. Even if we are in the middle of Januworry.





Here are some of the most hilarious reactions from those who want the collection, but can't seem to afford it.

Kalen breaking into Ellen’s closet to snatch the ivy park x adidas before she comes home pic.twitter.com/dMucakOJiG — 𝐵𝑒𝓎𝓈𝓂𝑒𝓁𝒶𝓃𝒾𝓃 (WWIII era) 🧕🏽🕋💣 (@beysmelanin) January 15, 2020



Me realizing I can only afford the socks in adidas x ivy park collection pic.twitter.com/wLxuPjKIUj — Bitch i saw Beyonce (@Thembeka__) January 15, 2020





Me trying to figure out how I’m gonna afford an item from the Ivy Park x Adidas collection with my R4.50 net worth. pic.twitter.com/Lcs5p0n2yA — San the Man. (@Sanele_P) January 14, 2020











