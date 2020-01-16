WATCH: Beyoncé gifts some celebs with IvyParkXAdidas
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on
View this post on Instagram
That new @weareivypark 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 bomb 💣 💣💣💣💣
A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on
View this post on Instagram
Thank you, @Beyoncé. I love my big orange box. Your new clothes are really cool too. @WeAreIvyPark @adidas
A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on
View this post on Instagram
Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on
Can I get a shoelace @Beyonce? #adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/5VjQs6ASfJ— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) January 11, 2020
Kalen breaking into Ellen’s closet to snatch the ivy park x adidas before she comes home pic.twitter.com/dMucakOJiG— 𝐵𝑒𝓎𝓈𝓂𝑒𝓁𝒶𝓃𝒾𝓃 (WWIII era) 🧕🏽🕋💣 (@beysmelanin) January 15, 2020
Me realizing I can only afford the socks in adidas x ivy park collection pic.twitter.com/wLxuPjKIUj— Bitch i saw Beyonce (@Thembeka__) January 15, 2020
Me trying to figure out how I’m gonna afford an item from the Ivy Park x Adidas collection with my R4.50 net worth. pic.twitter.com/Lcs5p0n2yA— San the Man. (@Sanele_P) January 14, 2020