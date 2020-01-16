Beyoncé in the IvyParkXAddidas collection. Picture: Instagram.
Global superstar, Beyoncé is dropping her new Ivy Park collection with adidas and we're so envious. 

The collection, which consists of pleated skirts, bodysuits, tracksuits, boots, caps, as well as tights officially drops on January 18.  

However, a select group of celebrities have already received PR packages from the Queen Bey.

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on


The "Drunk In Love" singer sent the full collection to the likes of  Cardi B, Zendaya, Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon, Diplo and Hailey Bieber - naming but a few who shared their PR packages online.


View this post on Instagram

Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on


And like rest of us, the BeyHive wished their Queen Bey could send them the collection as well but hey, only the chosen ones received it and the rest of us must wait for the 18th and buy it. Even if we are in the middle of Januworry.

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions from those who want the collection, but can't seem to afford it. 