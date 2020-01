WATCH: Beyoncé teases new Ivy Park x adidas collection with gritty video









'This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power,' Beyoncé said. Picture: @beyonce/Instagram There's no stopping global icon Beyoncé as she heads for world domination. No sooner has 2020 started, and the "Formation" singer is already keeping the BeyHive in suspense as she shared a video teasing her upcoming Ivy Park x adidas collection. Posting the video to Instagram and YouTube, she confirmed that the collection would drop on January 18.

Adding another two pictures to Instagram, the Queen Bey showed off two creations from the collection.

In December, she previewed the Ivy Park x adidas collection after relaunching her active wear brand Ivy Park in collaboration with adidas. She cut ties with Topshop in April.

The line was created around the designs worn during her historic 2018 Coachella music festival stage performance.

"This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power," Beyoncé said during an Elle interview in December 2019.

"I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift.

"I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves."