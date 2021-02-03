WATCH: Cardi B jiggles her bits to show off her outfit made of body stickers

Cardi B’s outfits have been going from from unusual to straight out bizarre lately. Last week, she left fans shocked and confused when she stepped out to go shopping wearing a mind-boggling transparent dress. This week, she skipped wearing clothes all together and opted for a few strategically placed stickers instead. On Monday, the rapper announced that her new single ’Up’ will be dropping this Friday. She jumped on her Instagram to make the announcement, along with an image of herself sitting in a glass bubble swing chair wearing a shimmering pink outfit and dainty heels.

The outfit looked like a bedazzled sheer skin-toned bodysuit. On the Cardi B scale of way-out outfits, it didn’’t seem that dramatic.

But then the star posted a video showing a close-up of the outfit, revealing that it’s made of body stickers.

The biggest shimmering bright pink stickers were the ones covering her nipples, leaving the rest of her breasts much exposed.

A tiny strip of shimmering pink fabric, held up by a fine thread of gold string, just about covered her privates.

The rest of the stickers, which appear to be randomly arranged on her body, each feature long strands of dangling beads.

With a naughty smile and body jiggle the mother of one captioned the video: “This outfit was all sticker on.UP OUT FRIDAY !! You ready ?”