WATCH: Cassper Nyovest just gifted his baby mama a Rolex with a diamond dial - and we want you to guess the price

What is the true mark of knowing that you’ve finally made it to the big league? Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has never been shy about his love for the soft life, from his luxury cars to his designer wear, the Grootman likes showing off his latest purchases.

This time he went all out for his baby mama Thobeka Majozi’s birthday. The Instagram star and influencer had no idea her man had gifted her with her first Rolex – with a factory diamond dial. Sharing the video to Instagram, Mufasa leaves her gift on the bed while she walks over. “Is this for me?” asks Majozi, and he says: “just open it”. She is completely taken by surprise and says: “Oh my God, this is so f**king dope.” The couple, who share a son together, very seldom share lovely dovey posts of one another on social media. This time proved a special occasion as Nyovest showed Majozi some love with an accompanying caption: “It's Baby Mom's birthday, so I bought her her first Rolex.

“Here's a video of me surprising her. Shout out to @the_watch_channelsa for helping me fund the perfect piece. A 31mm date just with a factory diamond dial. Happy birthday Mama ka Boy @bexxdoesitbetter. Love you forever! You a real one!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest)