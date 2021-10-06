WATCH: Climate change protester storms the catwalk at Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris

Carrying a sign reading "overconsumption = extinction," the woman representing Amis de la Terre France, Youth for Climate and Extinction Rebellion marched down the same path as the models, causing a stir in the audience, a Reuters witness said. In the front row, French cinema stars Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert hardly flinched, while some members of the Arnault clan, seated next to LVMH chief executive officer and chairman Bernard Arnault, glanced at each other.

Climate change protester. Picture: Instagram The protester was wrestled to the ground by security before being led away. Protester tackled by security. Picture: Instagram The disruption hardly interrupted the flow of models who charged down the cobblestoned runway in a corridor of the Louvre to dramatic organ music punctuated with bell tolls. The show itself had a punk flavor, with sleeves ripped off suit jackets, leaving arms bare, and accessories including studded boots and chainmail headpieces.