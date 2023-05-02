WATCH: Cockroach has a fashion moment on Met Gala red carpet

Why should humans have all the fun at the “Met Gala”? Cockroaches can also have a starry moment and “Met Gala 2023” turned out to be lucky for them. A cockroach hit the “Met Gala” red carpet on Tuesday. “Variety” posted a video of the cockroach running up the steps as paparazzi took close-up shots on their cameras.

A cockroach has arrived at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/4YiEPs5cIT — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023 The insect darted from side to side across the carpet, expertly navigating its way up the steps. The cockroach’s video went viral in no time. Netizens had a field day after seeing the cockroach making its debut on the “Met Gala” red carpet. "Best dressed award goes to Mr cockroach," a social media user quipped.

"Hahahah, this is too funny," a netizen said. That cockroach at the #MetGala served pic.twitter.com/ChNeGw97oz — Snax.🇵🇰🇳🇿 (@friess_send) May 2, 2023 The cockroach at the #MetGala might’ve been the best dressed pic.twitter.com/vMoYgOIRrf — The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweet_novacanee) May 2, 2023 This year’s “Met Gala” theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honour of the late fashion designer’s life and work. Throughout his career, Lagerfeld designed for fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, Balmain and Chloe, in addition to his own brand.

This year’s gala co-chairs are Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and, of course, “Vogue” editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The invitation-only fund-raiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted about 400 guests. Two stars – Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams – used the night as an opportunity to announce their pregnancies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) The gala saw Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Naomi Campbell, Pedro Pascal, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Bad Bunny and Florence Pugh unleashing their fashionable avatars.

